OpenRoad: Protecting nature at the edge of Silicon Valley (Episode 88)

Visit Santa Clara County’s newest preserve, a place of beauty and butterflies and honor for the original stewards. Celebrate 30 years of protecting nature and agriculture at the edge of Silicon Valley. Meet the village that makes these protected lands work. And pay tribute to Bay Area park legends.

