Oakland Police Department

Ousted Oakland Police Chief Says Goodbye to Department in Emotional Farewell

'Thank you so much to each of you,' Anne Kirkpatrick could be heard saying as she hugged and said goodbye to her former colleagues

By NBC Bay Area staff

Anne Kirkpatrick (left) says goodbye to Oakland Police Department employees.
Melissa Colorado/NBC Bay Area

Hundreds of Oakland Police Department employees gathered Tuesday at Oakland Police Officers' Association headquarters to say goodbye to recently fired police chief Anne Kirkpatrick.

The city's police commission and the mayor ousted Kirkpatrick from her job last week. She served as the department's top cop for three years.

An emotional Kirkpatrick shared hugs with uniformed and plain-clothed police officers, crime lab technicians, and other department employees who lined up to say their goodbyes. Retired officers and those employees who were not scheduled to work Tuesday also came by to say farewell.

"Thank you so much to each of you," Kirkpatrick could be heard saying as she hugged her former colleagues.

The decision to remove Kirkpatrick as the city's police chief was unanimous and was made during a closed-session police commission meeting. Measure LL, which voters approved in 2016, allows the volunteer members of the commission with the mayor's permission to dismiss the police chief without cause.

Kirkpatrick spoke out Monday for the first time since she was fired.

"I did not want to leave," she said. "I even told the mayor, 'I don't want to leave.' Even now, I don't want to leave."

Oakland Police Department 20 hours ago

Ex-Oakland Police Chief Speaks Out After Firing

Oakland Feb 21

Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick Fired ‘Without Cause’ After Unanimous Vote

This article tagged under:

Oakland Police DepartmentOakland
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us