Caltrain service halted in Palo Alto for death on tracks

Caltrains were single-tracking in Palo Alto due to a death on the tracks near the California Avenue station, according to the agency.

At about 9:20 a.m., multiple trains stopped short of the California Avenue station, and passengers were off-loaded from at least one train, Caltrain said. A train operator reported seeing an object on the tracks and was able to stop before reaching the area.

Transit police responded to the area and were investigating the death, including reviewing surveillance video to see if it involved a train strike.

No other details were immediately available.

