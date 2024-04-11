Stanford

Stanford scientists unveil world's largest digital camera

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

After two decades of work, scientists at Stanford are celebrating the completion of the world's largest digital camera.

It's called the Legacy Survey of Space and Time Camera, and it is based at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in Menlo Park.

The camera eventually will be sent to a space observatory in Chile to capture images and study cosmic mysteries, and the data will be used to create the world's largest astronomical movie.

Ginger Conejero Saab has an up-close look in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Stanford
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us