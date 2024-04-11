Stanford scientists unveil world's largest digital camera

After two decades of work, scientists at Stanford are celebrating the completion of the world's largest digital camera.

It's called the Legacy Survey of Space and Time Camera, and it is based at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in Menlo Park.

The camera eventually will be sent to a space observatory in Chile to capture images and study cosmic mysteries, and the data will be used to create the world's largest astronomical movie.

Ginger Conejero Saab has an up-close look in the video above.