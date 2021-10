PG&E said Thursday it will not move forward with a public safety power shutoff expected to impact thousands of Northern California customers because offshore winds died down.

The latest power shutoff was expected to impact about 5,500 customers in parts of 10 counties, including Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The planned shutoffs are done when the utility determines there is an elevated risk of its electrical equipment sparking wildfires amid dry and windy conditions.