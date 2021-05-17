San Jose International Airport

American Airlines Plane Experiencing Engine Issue Lands Safely at San Jose Airport

American Airlines Flight 2049, which was heading for Phoenix, returned to SJC shortly after takeoff

By NBC Bay Area staff

Mineta San Jose International Airport

An American Airlines plane experiencing an engine issue landed safely at Mineta San Jose International Airport shortly after takeoff Monday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

American Airlines Flight 2049, an Airbus 320 heading for Phoenix, landed at 11:04 a.m. and taxied safely to its gate where it was being inspected, FAA and airport officials said.

According to a passenger on the flight, every time the pilots tried to throttle up, there was some unusual rattling and shaking.

The FAA will conduct an investigation.

This is a developing news story. Some details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

