Power Outages: What To Do Before, During and After

Whether planned or not, we know a power outage can be stressful, so we’ve gathered the resources below to help you prepare and keep you and your loved ones safe when the time comes.
Will My Home be Affected?
Power Outage Tips:
How Can I Prepare?
One of the best steps you can take to be prepared for any emergency is to have a bag ready with the essentials you need in case you are without power for an extended period of time.
PG&E recommends that customers take the following steps to prepare for possible outages:
- Confirm or update your contact information with PG&E
- Create a safety plan with your loved ones
- Have an emergency supply kit stocked and ready to go (supply kits should include items such as drinking water, nonperishable food, flashlights, portable chargers, first aid kits and cash, among others)
- Make sure you have a fully-charged mobile phone and adequate backup power available
- For those people with generators, make sure they are ready to work properly and safely
- Have a battery-powered or crank radio on hand
- Make sure you have enough batteries to power various devices you may need to use
- Have cash, including small bills, on hand
- Make sure your vehicle has a full tank of gas
- Know how to manually open your garage door or any other doors that use electricity
- If you live or work in a building that requires electronic key access, speak with your building manager to figure out how they will handle an outage