Health Officials Focus on Preventing an Mpox Summer Resurgence

The mpox virus has not gone away, and medical experts say now is the time to prevent a resurgence.

The CDC is once again reminding those high at risk to get vaccinated against mpox.

The reminder comes after a cluster of at least 21 people caught the virus in Chicago earlier this month. Many from the Chicago cluster were partially or fully vaccinated, leading health experts to question the vaccine's waning immunity.

The Bay Area is also seeing new cases of the virus. After more than six months without a reported case, San Mateo County has a new mpox case.

The warmer months and summer events have Karius Medical Director Dr. Sarah Park worried about another outbreak.

"There remains a persistent low level of disease activity throughout the country as well as various parts of the world," Park said. "It's very concerning that that persistent level is occurring because there’s the potential then that at any given moment that a spark can set it off and we can see another outbreak."

Park said awareness of the low level disease is a key component in keeping a resurgence at bay. She encourages vaccinations, especially with those high at risk because the immunocompromised tend to have severe disease.

"Some of these monkeypox infections are not readily recognizable even clinically to the average clinician sometimes because they can be subtle, they can be hidden, so that's a concern," Park said.

According to the California Department of Public Health's website, San Francisco and Berkeley are among the top five cities in California with persistent infections. The numbers are considerably lower than the peaks of infection last year.

Despite this, doctors are encouraging vaccinations, specifically before Pride month celebrations and summer events get underway.

San Francisco's department of health will be administering first and second doses at SOMA Second Saturday celebrations this month and in June. Also, a vaccine walk-up clinic will be held on June 10 at San Mateo Central Park.