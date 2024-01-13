Protesters at Port of Oakland in opposition to US aid to Israel

Protesters gathered at the Port of Oakland twice Saturday, opposing United States aid to Israel and its role in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Demonstrators said it shouldn’t be business as usual.

Saturday afternoon, they rallied at the Bart station and then marched toward the port.

Many carried flags and signs calling for ceasefire and stop the us war machine, denouncing U.S. aid and Israel military actions in Gaza.

They were concerned about a ship they say was involved in transporting equipment to equipment to Israel.

The Israel-Hamas war is about to reach its 100th day as the death toll continues to climb.

Organizers said they were encouraged by Saturday’s turnout.

“we’re inspired by the many people who showed up in the morning and continue to show up every day in the rain,” Lara Kiswani with the Arab Resource and Organizing Center. “And we’re hopeful that this is the beginning of a new movement for people to understand that we can’t allow these types of things to happen on our watch and we have to stand against this us war machine.”

In a statement, the Port of Oakland said demonstrators did impact operations Saturday morning near the Middle Harbor Shoreline Park and Seventh Street area.

They added it continues to work closely with maritime and security partners to maintain safety at the port and that any disruption to our maritime operations affects everyone.