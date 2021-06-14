Levi's Stadium Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site Set to Close June 24

The Levi's Stadium mass COVID-19 vaccination site has begun scaling down operations and will close on June 24, according to Santa Cara County and the San Francisco 49ers.

The move comes as county COVID-19 cases have slowed to less than two per day for every 100,000 people and as almost 80% of county residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, the county said.

Levi’s Stadium opened as a mass vaccination site for Santa Clara County residents and workers in early February and provided as many as 12,000 shots a day at its peak in mid-April, officials said. As of Sunday, the site has administered over 350,000 vaccine doses.

The county will continue to focus on smaller vaccination sites across the community to reach those who have not yet been vaccinated.

Those who have received only their first dose of a two-dose vaccine from Levi’s Stadium by the time the vaccination site closes will be able to arrange their second dose at any other site throughout the county.

Additional sites, appointment times, drop-in locations and other information on Santa Clara County's vaccine programs can be found on the county's COVID -19 vaccine website.