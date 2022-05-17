Red Cross

Red Cross in Need of Blood Donations, Offers Incentives

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Red Cross is in need of blood donations and is offering incentives to donors this week.

Anyone donating blood will receive a $10 gift card to a merchant of their choice and will be entered to win a camper that sleeps up to eight people.

American Red Cross spokesman Martin Gagliano says for at least the next two weeks, all blood donations will continue to be tested for COVID antibodies, which are produced after vaccination or past exposure regardless of symptoms.

"Every day in every hosptial, there are people who need blood, and every donor that we have is helping save lives," Gagliano said. "Every person who comes has the chance to save lives."

Visit the Red Cross website or download their donor app to book an appointment.

This article tagged under:

Red Crossblood donationsIncentives
