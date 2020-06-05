Reddit Co-Founder Quits Board, Calls for Black Successor

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian resigned from the San Francisco company's board and is urging his colleagues to fill the seat with a black candidate.

Ohanian tweeted the news of his resignation Friday morning and posted a video to Instagram, also saying he intends to use future earnings from his Reddit stock to serve the black community, starting with a $1 million pledge to Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp.

Ohanian, who is married to tennis superstar Serena Williams, said, "I’m doing this for me, for my family, and for my country."

"I’m saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: 'What did you do?'" Ohanian said in the Instagram video.

Ohanian, along with Steve Huffman and Aaron Swartz, founded Reddit in 2005 in Medford, Massachusetts. Huffman is the company's CEO.