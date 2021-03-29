Reopening the Bay Area: Spring is the Time for Amusement

Spring is emerging as the season of new beginnings in the Bay Area, and that goes for some of the region's top amusement parks.
Several parks are set to reopen or expand to full reopening starting in April, May and June. The parks still must adhere to limited capacities, depending on their county's restrictions, as well as mask and distancing requirements.
Here's a list of announced reopenings:
- Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo (Solano County) will reopen its full complement of rides and animal exhibits for exclusive pass holder previews on April 1 and then to the general public on April 3.
- Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk (Santa Cruz County) is set to reopen select rides, including its renowned Giant Dipper wooden roller coaster on April 1.
- California's Great America in Santa Clara (Santa Clara County) announced in January an opening day date of May 22. The park says it will honor all 2020 season passes and add-ons through the 2021 season as well as any unused 2020 admission tickets through Sept. 6
- The San Mateo County Fair will return to the San Mateo County Event Center in late spring after being forced to cancel its 2020 event for just the second time in its 87-year history. The fair is scheduled for June 5-13.