Reopening the Bay Area: Spring is the Time for Amusement

Spring is emerging as the season of new beginnings in the Bay Area, and that goes for some of the region's top amusement parks.

Several parks are set to reopen or expand to full reopening starting in April, May and June. The parks still must adhere to limited capacities, depending on their county's restrictions, as well as mask and distancing requirements.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Here's a list of announced reopenings: