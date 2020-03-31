coronavirus

Rohnert Park Public Safety Officials Suggest Celebrating #QuarantineOWeen

Taking time to have fun while sheltering in place is something Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officials in Rohnert Park are encouraging on Tuesday.

The department wants residents and possibly others to celebrate Quarantine-O-Ween on March 31: decorate, put on a Halloween costume, take photos and post the photos on social media platforms with the hashtag at #quarantineoween.

Public safety officials are calling it Halloween fun in the time of the novel coronavirus.

