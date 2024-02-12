Watch out for romance scams this Valentine's Day

We're just two days away from Valentine's Day and scammers are already pulling in big money from unsuspecting romantics, with a new boost from artificial intelligence.

The newest way to scam you out of your money involves machines, which have been learning which romance-oriented plots have worked in the past.

They can now crank out emails, text messages, and even phone calls -- much faster than humans.

That way, they can reach more potential victims, convince them of a romantic interest, and then turn the topic to money, and how they need help.

