Watch out for romance scams this Valentine's Day

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

We're just two days away from Valentine's Day and scammers are already pulling in big money from unsuspecting romantics, with a new boost from artificial intelligence. 

The newest way to scam you out of your money involves machines, which have been learning which romance-oriented plots have worked in the past.

They can now crank out emails, text messages, and even phone calls -- much faster than humans.

That way, they can reach more potential victims, convince them of a romantic interest, and then turn the topic to money, and how they need help.

