San Francisco

San Francisco jails on lockdown as deputies, union call for National Guard

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco jails are on lockdown after the union representing San Francisco's County Deputy sheriffs demanded assistance Saturday from the California National Guard to solve a critical staffing shortage in the county's jails.

The demand, in a letter to the sheriff, the mayor and the president of the board of supervisors, cited escalating prisoner violence and injuries to deputies and civilians who work in the jails.

"In 2023 alone, there were 240 reported incidents of prisoner fights, representing a 58% increase from the previous year," said Ken Lomba, the president of the San Francisco Deputy Sheriffs' Association.

In addition to serving as jail guards, deputies provide security to city hall and county courts.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Lomba said the National Guard could temporarily supplement current staffing levels.

"Their presence is crucial to provide immediate relief and enhance the safety and security of our facilities for all personnel and inmates," he said in the letter posted on the union's website.

The jail's inmate population stood at 1,137 as of Friday, according to the sheriff's department's website.

Local

Oakland 4 hours ago

Oakland police investigate several overnight sideshows

Oakland 6 hours ago

Crews contain apparent lithium battery fire in Oakland home

An announcement on the website on Saturday said visits to inmates by members of the community and parent-child visits were cancelled through Monday.

The county operates jails in downtown San Francisco and in San Bruno, in San Mateo County.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us