San Francisco

1 of 2 Killed in SF NYE Hit-and-Run Identified by Friend as 27-Year-Old Woman

By NBC Bay Area staff

One of two people killed in a New Year’s Eve hit-and-run in San Francisco has been identified by a friend as 27-year-old Hanko Abe.

He said Abe joint a meetup group he was part of to make friends, and he remembered her as positive and outgoing. Abe’s close friends have set up a memorial in her honor.

Police said the driver of the car that struck Abe allegedly ran a red light and hit her and another woman, who also died. Police have arrested the driver who they said is a parolee who was speeding in a stolen car while under the influence at the time of the crash.

This article tagged under:

San Franciscofatal hit and run
