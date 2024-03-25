San Francisco

2 dead in shooting at home in SF's Portola neighborhood

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were shot and killed inside a home in the Portola neighborhood of San Francisco on Sunday night, a spokesperson for the police department said.

Officers were called to the area of Dwight Street and San Bruno Avenue around 8:44 p.m. on a report of a shooting. To adults were found in an home suffering from gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives have taken over the case and no arrest has been made, police said.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to this case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

