Hanukkah

25-Foot-Tall Menorah to Be Lit in SF Sunday to Celebrate First Day of Hanukkah

By Bay City News

Natalie Schrik/Bill Graham Menorah Project

A 25-foot-tall menorah will be lit Sunday evening at San Francisco's Union Square to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah. 

The event, part of the Bill Graham Menorah Project by Chabad SF, will start at 2 p.m. with the menorah lighting scheduled for 4:45 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The first large menorah went up at Union Square in 1975 and was supported by Graham, the late rock music promoter who is also the namesake of the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco's Civic Center.

Sunday's free event will include craft activities for children and other activities. The lighting events for Hanukkah, the Jewish "festival of lights," will continue through Dec. 5 and will also be streamed live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Chabad.SanFrancisco/.

Local

crime 2 hours ago

Security Guard for News Crew Shot Wednesday in Oakland Dies: Police

shooting 13 hours ago

2 Injured in Shooting Outside High School Football Game: San Jose Police

More details about the events and the Bill Graham Menorah Project can be found at http://www.billgrahammenorah.org/.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

HanukkahSan Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us