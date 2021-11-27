25-Foot-Tall Menorah to Be Lit in SF Sunday to Celebrate First Day of Hanukkah

A 25-foot-tall menorah will be lit Sunday evening at San Francisco's Union Square to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah.

The event, part of the Bill Graham Menorah Project by Chabad SF, will start at 2 p.m. with the menorah lighting scheduled for 4:45 p.m.

The first large menorah went up at Union Square in 1975 and was supported by Graham, the late rock music promoter who is also the namesake of the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco's Civic Center.

Sunday's free event will include craft activities for children and other activities. The lighting events for Hanukkah, the Jewish "festival of lights," will continue through Dec. 5 and will also be streamed live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Chabad.SanFrancisco/.

More details about the events and the Bill Graham Menorah Project can be found at http://www.billgrahammenorah.org/.