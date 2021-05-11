All Muni Subway Stations to Reopen May 15, New Routes and Wi-Fi Service Announced

All San Francisco subway stations are scheduled to reopen Saturday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced drastic cutbacks in service more than a year ago, according to city officials.

In addition, Muni's full F Market and Wharves route from Fisherman's Wharf to Market and Castro streets will return to service on the historic streetcars.

The N Judah rail service will resume its full route between Ocean Beach and 4th and King streets to connect with the Caltrain station, and the T Third will be extended to West Portal and then continue on, running as the K Ingleside to Balboa Park Station.

Since crews were able to work on system improvements during the pandemic, Muni officials announced Monday that new Wi-Fi service at stations and in tunnels will now be available.

"As we reopen more businesses and activities, it's essential that our transit service is able to accommodate more passengers and help people get around our city," San Francisco Mayor London Breed said in a news release announcing the re-opening.

During this last year @sfmta_muni has added WiFi in stations & cellular antennas in tunnels. They've also completed crucial maintenance work that will result in more reliable and smoother service. https://t.co/cWRvhMqns8 — London Breed (@LondonBreed) May 10, 2021

Muni officials also announced a temporary new combined bus route called the 36/52 Special to serve the Forest Hill, Miraloma and Sunnyside neighborhoods.

It will run in a loop between Forest Hill Station and Glen Park Station. More details about Muni's re-opening plan can be found at www.sfmta.com.