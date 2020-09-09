Animals Just as Confused by the Bay Area's Orange Skies

Residents across the Bay Area woke up to orange skies Wednesday morning, causing confusion and quite an eerie sight. Well, it did so for animals as well.

The San Francisco Zoo said it had to make some adjustments to accommodate some of the animals dependent on daylight.

PHOTOS: Bay Area Sky Turns Orange and Yellow Amid Smoke, Smog

Animal care staff set up artificial lights for birds to stay on their regular schedules, as they only feed during daylight hours, and kept koalas indoors to encourage normal daytime activity.

Zoo officials assured the orange sky had little effect on air quality at the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens, so it remained open for visitors who got to see the majority of other animals, like rhinos and giraffes.