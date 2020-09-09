Smoke-Ash Concoction Blankets Bay Area, Clogs Air and Earth

The brownish-orange glow appearing around the Bay Area looks to be a combination of wildfire smoke and ash, some of which is making it to the ground.

The thick concoction is choking the air and blocking out the sun in many areas, causing some neighborhoods' streetlights to stay on and authorities to urge motorists to use their headlights along roadways.

Ash particles were floating through the air and leaving residue on vehicles, rooftops and windows.

Photos and videos of the stained air and ground were circulating on social media, and some were equating the scene to waking up on Mars.

It’s after 9AM and there’s still no sign of the sun. Heavy smoke from the wildfires is creating extremely low light conditions this morning throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Please use your vehicle’s headlights while driving and slow down due to the decreased visibility. pic.twitter.com/DctuDRqtze — CHP Golden Gate (@CHP_GoldenGate) September 9, 2020

Still dark.....yes, unusual.....yes, if driving make sure your headlights are ON.....safety for all. #OPDCARES pic.twitter.com/Ik2HJBuD1H — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) September 9, 2020

845am.

Silicon Valley.



A thin layer of ash is falling in our neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/MljUKzqDOk — scott budman (@scottbudman) September 9, 2020

We’ve never woken up to our neighborhood looking like this before. This smoke is unreal. pic.twitter.com/crECJ4EIsb — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) September 9, 2020

This was the view from my dashboard this morning as I drove along Ocean Ave in #SanFrancisco at 8am!! Anybody else seeing apocalyptic skies? 😳 @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/V7jAENfGRk — Jackie Ward (@jackiewardnews) September 9, 2020

Good morning from #Oakland, where the sky is an eerie orange glow. Mass of polluted air from multiple wildfires is hovering above the marine layer. There is also a visible amount of ash that has fallen over cars. What a weird Wednesday. How’s it looking where you are? @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/oUd1xt2h92 — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) September 9, 2020