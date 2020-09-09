Smoke-Ash Concoction Blankets Bay Area, Clogs Air and Earth

The brownish-orange glow appearing around the Bay Area looks to be a combination of wildfire smoke and ash, some of which is making it to the ground.
The thick concoction is choking the air and blocking out the sun in many areas, causing some neighborhoods' streetlights to stay on and authorities to urge motorists to use their headlights along roadways.
Ash particles were floating through the air and leaving residue on vehicles, rooftops and windows.
Photos and videos of the stained air and ground were circulating on social media, and some were equating the scene to waking up on Mars.