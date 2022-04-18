Bay Area Reacts to Court Overturning Mask Mandate on Public Transportation

A federal judge in Florida struck down the U.S. government’s mask mandate aboard planes, trains, buses and all other types of public transportation Monday, saying the CDC order exceeded their authority.

Managers at the San Francisco International Airport were trying to figure out when the judge’s order takes effect, while most passengers said they don’t plan on changing their mask travel habits regardless of the ruling.

“Personally, I'm doing it to protect my closest family and friends, regardless of if we have them or not, regardless, I'm still going to wear it if I'm on public transportation or not,” said Walter Torrez of Daly City.

While some were happy about the judge’s order.

“I saw the order. I think it's great, I think we shouldn't have to wear masks,” said Bill Pierce, a Bakersfield resident.

The ruling says the CDC’s mandate oversteps its authority, the same mandate that was recently extended to May 3 over concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 BA.2 variant.

In a statement from BART, a spokesperson said it will continue to require masks until it get guidance from the TSA.

The director of the SFMTA said the same, but added that according to their data, public transportation has not been a significant transmission point for COVID-19 because of air filtration onboard.

“So, while we recommend that people wear masks, we don't believe it's actually necessary in order to insure that public transit is safe,” said Jefrey Tumlin of the SFMTA.

It's not yet clear when the judge's order will take effect - or if the White House will appeal the decision.

So for the time being, travelers are being asked to keep those masks on. But it's unclear if they can actually enforce that request.