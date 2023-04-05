‘Violent Crime in SF Is Horrific': Elon Musk After Death of Cash App Founder

San Francisco crime is in the spotlight again after the killing of a high-profile tech executive.

Bob Lee, who founded Cash App, was fatally stabbed near Rincon Hill and the Bay Bridge, sources tell NBC Bay Area. The slaying has prompted some, including Twitter chief Elon Musk, to discuss violent crime in the city.

"Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately," Musk said in a reply to mixed martial artist Jake Shields, who was tweeting about Lee's death.

Shields said Lee was a "good friend."

Lee, 43, was the chief product officer of MobileCoin. He was also former chief technology officer of Square.

"Bob was a dynamo, a force of nature. Bob was the genuine article. He was made for the world that is being born right now, he was a child of dreams, and whatever he imagined, no matter how crazy, he made real," MobileCoin CEO Josh Goldbar said in a statement Wednesday.

Goldbar's statement did not provide details on how Lee passed away.

Police, who reported a deadly stabbing at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Main Street, have not identified the victim. An investigation is ongoing and no arrests appeared to have been made as of Wednesday morning.

"I want to extend my sincerest condolences to Mr. Lee's family members & loved ones for his loss," San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a tweet. "We do not tolerate these horrific acts of violence in San Francisco."

Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

Community activists in the Mission want San Francisco to declare a state of emergency when it comes to crime in their neighborhood. NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke to Mayor London Breed who is asking for more money to fund the police.