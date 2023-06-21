San Francisco

Castro District restaurant vandalized for the third time in months

By NBC Bay Area staff

A restaurant in San Francisco’s Castro District has been vandalized three times in the last few months and the latest attack happened Tuesday.

That’s when thieves shattered part of a glass window at Gai Chicken and Rice around 3 a.m.

The thieves then entered the restaurant and stole $650 in cash and $1,500 of equipment.

The queer-owned business says the attack during Pride Month feels “personal,” but they won't let it shake their spirits.

"In the spirit of Pride, I don't think you're going to be able to break our spirit,” said an employee. “I think we were able to get everything up and running in one day, we closed for a day, but what goes around comes around."

Three weeks ago, vandals shattered another window at the restaurant, and in April, someone broke through the restaurant's door.

