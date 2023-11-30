Girl, 14, arrested in SF for alleged retail theft of over $30,000 in merchandise

San Francisco officers arrested a 14-year-old girl for alleged retail theft of over $30,000 in merchandise, police said.

Last Friday at 6:17 p.m., officers responded to a report of an organized retail theft at a store in the 800 block of Market Street and found the teenage girl as the suspect in the theft.

Before the arrest, the girl had already been identified by San Francisco detectives as part of a large group of juvenile and adult suspects who have targeted retailers in the city. Police said a crime bulletin was also already disseminated to officers to arrest the girl for an outstanding arrest warrant out of Alameda County and to detain her for retail thefts in San Francisco.

The teenager was transported to the San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center, where she was booked on suspicion of at least 15 organized retail crimes.

Those with relevant information are asked to contact San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.