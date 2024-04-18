San Francisco sues Oakland over airport renaming

The city of San Francisco on Thursday filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against the city of Oakland over the planned renaming of Oakland's airport, according to a news release from the San Francisco City Attorney's Office.

Last week, Port of Oakland commissioners unanimously approved an initial proposal to rename the airport San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport. The current full name is Metropolitan Oakland International Airport.

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said the new name not only infringes on San Francisco International Airport's brand, but it also will create "widespread passenger confusion" and likely travel mishaps for those unaccustomed to the area as well as those whose primary language is not English.

Chiu said San Francisco officials offered to work with Oakland on alternative names, but it declined.

"We had hoped Oakland would come to its senses, but their refusal to collaborate on an acceptable alternative name leaves us no choice but to file a lawsuit to protect SFO’s trademark," Chiu said in a statement. "This new name will cause confusion and chaos for travelers, which will damage the travel industry for the entire region. We are already seeing at least one airline use the new name, indicating that SFO has already suffered economic harm.

"We want to see the entire Bay Area thrive as a tourist destination and expand our offerings to visitors, but the

renaming is not a legal or practical way to go about it," Chiu added.

Port of Oakland officials have said modifying the airport's name is part of an effort to improve passengers' experience at the Oakland airport.

"We are standing up for Oakland and the East Bay," Port Commission President Barbara Leslie said after the initial approval. "This will boost inbound travelers’ geographic awareness of the airport by highlighting the airport’s location on the San Francisco Bay."

The Port of Oakland Commission is scheduled to hear a second reading of the proposal on May 9 before final approval.

Since the preliminary approval of the new name on April 11, however, at least one airline, Azores Airlines, already has been using the airport's proposed new name, the San Francisco City Attorney's Office said.

With the lawsuit, San Francisco is seeking an injunction to stop Oakland from using the new name and an order requiring Oakland to destroy any existing materials containing the new name.