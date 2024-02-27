Macy's looking to sell San Francisco Union Square property, mayor says

After Macy’s announced Tuesday it will close 150 stores nationwide, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the company is looking to sell its Union Square property.

"The process to undergo the sale of their building to a new owner with their own vision for this site will take time, and Macy’s will stay open for the foreseeable future and people will remain employed at the store," Breed said in a statement. "Macy's has expressed to me their commitment to remaining a part of Union Square and our City while they undergo this transition."

Macy's said it will close 150 unproductive namesake stores over the next three years including 50 by year-end after posting a fourth-quarter loss and declining sales.

The retailer will close 50 locations by the end of the year and another 100 “unproductive” stores will follow. Macy’s plans to leave open 350 locations and focus on its luxury sale lines.

As part of the strategy, Macy’s aims to upgrade its remaining 350 stores, with plans to add more salespeople to fitting areas and shoe departments, while adding more visual displays like mannequins. At the same time, the company signaled a pivot to luxury, which has fared better overall. It said it would open 15 of its higher end Bloomingdale’s stores and 30 of its luxury Blue Mercury cosmetics locations.

The Macy’s stores set to close account for less than 10% of its sales, the company said.