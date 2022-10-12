Supporters of Prop D Centered Around New Affordable Housing Gather in San Francisco

People gathered at Portsmouth Square Park in San Francisco Wednesday in support of Proposition D, a measure centered around building new, affordable housing in the city.

The measure would remove the need for approval from the board of supervisors in order to build affordable housing projects using city property or funding.

Supporters say the measure will not only make it easier to build more housing, but it will also help teachers and other workers that are struggling to afford living in San Francisco.

“Prop D is an opportunity for San Francisco to get back on the right track, to build more housing, to get it done faster, to have good government, to cut red tape and take the politics out of housing,” said Senator Scott Wiener.

Opponents say Prop D will actually make housing more expensive and say it doesn't hold developers accountable for actually building affordable units once they get project approval.

Another housing measure on the ballot in San Francisco is Prop E, aimed at stopping city supervisors from getting donations from contractors working on projects in the city.