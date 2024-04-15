San Francisco

Several detained after pursuit chase from San Francisco to Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several people were detained after leading officers on a chase from San Francisco to Oakland Monday afternoon.

San Francisco police say they got a call reporting someone doing drugs in a car, on Dawnview Way, near Twin Peaks.

Upon arrival, officers found that the car had been carjacked.

The suspects then took off, triggering a chase all the way to Oakland.

The car stopped under an overpass and several people ran from the vehicle.

Police say they detained multiple people.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoOakland
