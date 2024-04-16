San Francisco

$1.7 million public toilet officially opens in San Francisco's Noe Valley

By NBC Bay Area staff

A $1.7 million toilet in San Francisco’s Noe Valley neighborhood is now open. 

It actually only cost the city around $300,000 after two companies donated materials and installation.

But the original $1.7 million dollar price tag sparked major backlash, and prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to pause that state funding.

He later released the money back to the city, after officials promised to build two or three public toilets, not just one.

The project put a spotlight on how difficult and expensive it can be to build in the city.

Mayor London Breed is now proposing legislation that she claims will save time and money on small public projects like the Noe Valley toilet.

