San Francisco Officials Move Forward With Reopening Plans

The city of San Francisco is moving forward with reopening plans next week as health officials say with nearly 80% of eligible residents vaccinated, it is safe to drop most COVID-19 restrictions.

“No more capacity limits for your businesses, no more distancing requirements,” said Mayor London Breed.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

It’s news business owners have been waiting for.

“We need to take chairs down and get some bodies in seats,” said Dave Heft of the Richmond Republic Draught House.

Businesses are free to make their own rules and must still follow federal and state guidelines.

Some COVID-19 rules will remain in place in health care settings, shelters, public transportation and large indoor and outdoor events.