SF archdiocese ‘very likely' to file for bankruptcy amid child sex abuse lawsuits

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Archdiocese of San Francisco announced Friday that it will "very likely" file for bankruptcy as it faces more than 500 child sex abuse lawsuits.

In an open letter, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said he was "deeply saddened" by the abuse of children and added "the vast majority of the alleged abuse occurred" decades ago.

But recent reporting by NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit has uncovered new accusations against multiple San Francisco priests still in ministry.

The Catholic Church across California is being hammered by a wave of new lawsuits made possible by a recent state law. The Oakland and Santa Rosa dioceses have already filed for bankruptcy protection.

Victim advocates with the victims' support group SNAP blasted Friday's announcement, saying the wave of diocese declaring bankruptcy is about protecting secrets and reducing payments to abuse victims.

