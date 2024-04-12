SF leaders to announce milestone in police department reforms

San Francisco city leaders on Friday are poised to announce a milestone in the city's police reform efforts.

It has been more than seven years since the U.S. Department of Justice launched an independent and comprehensive review of SFPD in response to a request from city officials and community members concerned about the department’s use of force policies and practices.

According to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle, SFPD has submitted evidence to the DOJ of its completion of the final 27 recommendations from that review.

Ginger Conejero Saab has the full story in the video above.