San Jose Police Arrest 3 in 2001 Cold Case Stabbing Death

By Bay City News

Three men were arrested last week in connection with a cold case homicide in San Jose in 2001, police said.

Nhin Phi Ha, 22, died in a stabbing by two suspects in front of his apartment complex on Avalani Avenue on Oct. 31, 2001.

A friend of Ha's was also stabbed multiple times, but survived his injuries, police said.

The two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle driven by the third suspect.

On Oct. 6, police arrested 45-year-old Francis Dagayray, 47-year-old Eutropio Dagayay and 45-year-old Gilbert Meriales, all residents of San Jose, on suspicion of crimes that include homicide and assault with a deadly weapon. They were booked at Santa Clara County Jail.

The case was worked on for the last two decades by various detectives. It was brought to the San Jose Police Department and District Attorney's Office Cold Case team in August 2021. The teams re-interviewed witnesses and were able to solve the case.

