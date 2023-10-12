San Jose State University

In the wake of Hamas' attacks in Israel, some San Jose State staff call out university's response

By Robert Handa

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tensions have spread to college campuses across the U.S. in the wake of Hamas’ attacks on Israeli towns Sunday, with some faculty members at a Bay Area school taking issue with leadership’s response. 

After the initial attacks, San Jose State University released a statement which read, in part: “We stand against hate, violence and oppression. Our choice to denounce hate also relies on our capacity to hear opposing viewpoints.” 

NBC Bay Area’s Robert Handa has more on the Jewish faculty who are calling out leadership over that message. 

Watch his report in the video player above.

This article tagged under:

San Jose State University
