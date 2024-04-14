Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputy pulls over man allegedly pretending to be cop

A sheriff's deputy in Santa Clara County pulled over a car for expired registration and discovered a driver impersonating a police officer, the sheriff's office said Sunday.

The deputy was on West Valley patrol when he spotted a vehicle with an expired registration and made a traffic stop.

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, the driver was wearing a "security" uniform that said "Police." He also had on a duty belt and a bullet proof vest.

After a consent to search the vehicle was given, two firearms, two batons, pepper spray, and methamphetamine were allegedly located inside of the vehicle. The vehicle was also outfitted with "Code 3" lights that are used by first responders.

"The suspect did not have a guard card on him either," said the sheriff's office on Facebook. "The suspect took it upon himself to get his own vehicle outfitted with the lights."

The suspect was arrested for impersonating a peace officer and possession of a baton, concealed firearm, tear gas, an unregistered firearm, having a loaded firearm with a controlled substance, and meth. The suspect had also falsified his vehicle registration.