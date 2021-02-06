Santa Clara County Launches New Vaccine Data Dashboard to Help Track Equitable Access

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department has launched a new COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard, public health officials said Thursday.

The dashboard includes information on total number of residents vaccinated to date, in addition to information by race/ethnicity, gender and age from the state's department of public health's California Immunization Registry.

This data helps track and ensure equitable access for those most at risk of serious illness and death as well as those at greatest risk of exposure, officials said.

"Addressing health disparities and ensuring equitable access to the COVID vaccine for our hardest hit communities is and remains the top priority for the county," Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said.

The county's recent move to a "no wrong door policy" is an example of removing barriers to vaccination.

The new policy, announced Thursday, allows residents 65 years and older to book appointments at any vaccine provider regardless of their coverage in an effort to streamline vaccinations for one of the most at-risk communities.

Seniors 65 years and older make up 81% of COVID-19 deaths and about 60% of hospitalizations. So far, about 24% of the county's 65+ population has been vaccinated and 37% of those 75+.

As of Thursday, more than 10% of the county's population 16 years and older received at least one dose of the vaccine, "reflecting strong progress," toward the county's goal of getting 85% of the population vaccinated by Aug. 1, 2021.

The new vaccine data dashboard will be updated daily. The information is self-reported by vaccine providers in the county and includes information on non-county residents such as healthcare workers who live elsewhere but work in Santa Clara County.

The dashboard can be accessed through this link: https://www.sccgov.org/sites/covid19/Pages/dashboard-vaccine.aspx?mc_cid=fe1c613fca&mc_eid=882534314e. To book appointments or learn more about vaccination in Santa Clara County, visit sccfreevax.org.