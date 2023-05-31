Santa Cruz Police Evacuate Beach, Arrest 2 in Connection With Memorial Day Shooting

Santa Cruz police arrested two San Jose men Monday night for shooting a gun during Memorial Day festivities on Cowell Beach, according to a statement from the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Officers responded to a 6:10 p.m. report of two men shooting a handgun on the west end of Cowell Beach near the rocks. Upon arrival, officers evacuated the beach and saw two men initially hiding behind rocks.

Officers found an empty wine bottle and several bullet casings nearby, as well as a 9mm handgun without a serial number in the possession of one of the men.

Police arrested Roy Miller, 43, on suspicion of multiple charges, including being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition, possession of a concealed and loaded gun, negligent discharge of a firearm and public intoxication.

Police also arrested Kiiren Pumphery Jenkins, 31, on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm and public intoxication. Police said no injuries were reported during the incident.