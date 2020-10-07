San Francisco

Firefighter Plunges From Training ‘Tower' in San Francisco

By Jaxon Van Derbeken

NBC Bay Area

A San Francisco firefighter fell three stories Wednesday morning during a drill at a department training facility at 19th and Folsom streets, officials said.

The unidentified firefighter/paramedic, who was assigned to Station No. 3, was being treated at the scene after falling some 30 feet, according to officials. He apparently fell from a ladder during a routine training drill.

His condition was not known.

This story is developing. Stay tuned for updates.

CORRECTION (Oct. 7, 2020, 11:45 a.m.): A previous version of this story reported the training facility was located at Treasure Island.

