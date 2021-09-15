SF Police Searching for 12-Year-Old Boy Missing Since Tuesday Morning

Police in San Francisco are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday morning walking away from his middle school.

Bedelu "Sam" Rhodes was last seen around 8 a.m. near his school in the 400 block of Church Street, walking south toward 18th Street, police said.

Sam is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a dark gray hoodie, dark colored pants, black shoes with white soles and was carrying a blue, gray, and white backpack with geometric designs, according to police.

Police are considering Sam to be at-risk because of his age and an undisclosed medical condition.

Anyone who sees Sam should contact police and be prepared to provide a description of his clothing and his location. Anyone with information can call the Police Department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.