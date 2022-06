A San Jose bomb squad responded to the city's Willow Glen neighborhood Tuesday morning on reports of a suspicious device at a home, according to police.

The device was found at a home along Coe and Delmas avenues, police said, and bomb squad personnel loaded the device onto a trailer at the scene.

Police were trying to determine what the device was but said there was no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.