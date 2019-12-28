Some BART Trains to Avoid Certain SF Stations on New Year’s Eve

Some New Year's Eve BART trains will skip downtown San Francisco stations, to help better accommodate large crowds expected for festivities including the big fireworks show, BART officials said.

New Year's Eve changes include special service between 8 p.m. Tuesday and midnight that will include trains on the Antioch and Richmond lines heading in or out of San Francisco will not stop at the Embarcadero station in either direction.

Similarly, trains on the Dublin and Warm Springs lines between 8 p.m. Tuesday and midnight will skip the Montgomery station stop in both directions.

Passengers on the Antioch and Richmond lines should use the Montgomery station to arrive at, and depart from, downtown San Francisco on New Year's Eve. Similarly, passengers using the Dublin and Warm Springs line to get to San Francisco should use the Embarcadero station that night.

Trains from Millbrae, Daly City and SFO will stop at all stations in San Francisco.

After the New Year's fireworks show, Dublin/Pleasanton and South Fremont/Warm Springs line trains will not stop at West Oakland; the first East Bay stop for trains on those routes will be the Lake Merritt Station.

You will need to change to a San Francisco-bound train at Lake Merritt if you need to return to West Oakland.

Also after the fireworks show, passengers on the Millbrae, Daly City and SFO lines should use Montgomery station.