Some San Francisco Workers Return to the Office

For the first time in months, it was back to the office for some San Francisco workers Tuesday.

The city's move to the yellow coronavirus reopening tier has allowed a number of businesses to reopen offices. At this point, companies are allowed to bring 25% of their workforce back inside the office.

Fast, an e-commerce company, was one of the businesses that opened its doors again.

"Number one concern: socially distanced," Fast CEO Domm Holland said. "You can see all of our desks are rearranged to allow people to work apart."

After nearly six months of working at home, engineering manager Daniel Carter said he missed the office.

"My wife also is working from home, so definitely there's some crosstalk between our meetings, and I have two cats and they like to come in," he said.

The reopening of offices was also good news for surrounding businesses that depend on local tech workers for their bottom line.

"Techies, they can work from home, they can work wherever they want," Jay Chang, public policy director with the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, said. "Those restaurant workers, those stationary, those retail employees, they need foot traffic."

If coronavirus case numbers in San Francisco remain stable, more workers will be allowed to return to their offices in about one month.