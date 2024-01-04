South Bay high school ranked top women's varsity basketball team in the nation

The national spotlight is shining extra bright on San Jose’s Archbishop Mitty High School.

The Monarchs' women's varsity basketball team was recently ranked as the number one high school women’s team by ESPN, Max Reps, and PBR Hoops.

The three seniors on the team are going to division-one colleges, including Morgan Cheli, who was recruited by the University of Connecticut.

“I'm extremely excited. It's definitely been my dream school since I was young and being able to go after Mitty to another amazing program. I just can’t wait,” she said.

Off the court, the Monarchs are scoring as well. The team's GPA is 3.9.

Head coach Sue Phillips has won four gold medals as a national team coach. Phillips goes for her 800th win on Thursday and this year, she will be inducted into the women's basketball hall of fame.

"Stop, smell the roses, enjoy those acknowledgments. But also recognize that success is not a destination, it's a process and pouring it to be better everyday," she said.

Damian Trujillo has more in the video above.