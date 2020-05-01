South Bay Mother and Daughter Bring Joy With ‘Quarantheme’ Photos

A South Bay mother-daughter duo has found a way to bond and bring some joy to others while sheltering at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

From Harry Potter to Santa’s helpers, Gea Carr and her daughter Birtu Belete are frequently dressing up in costumes and sharing their photos on social media alongside the hashtag “quarantheme."

Dressing up in costumes is something the pair loves to do. So, about a month ago, they started creating a different theme every night and sharing their photos on social media with friends and family. Their posts have taken off.

“As people kept commenting about how excited they were about our themes, it just kind of drove us to keep going," Carr said.

Carr’s husband David Adams is also involved in the effort. He's the photographer.

The “quaranthemes” don't just make them feel good. The light-hearted photos are bringing joy to others.

“It’s just really special when people reach out on social media and say that it makes them happy,” Carr said.