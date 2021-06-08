8 More San Jose Library Branches Reopen With Limited Indoor Service

Nearly half of the 25 branches of the San Jose Public Library system are now open after eight branches reopened Monday with limited indoor services, following pandemic-induced closures.

Library customers will be able to browse the bookshelves, check out materials, access public computers and receive support from librarians.

The following branches reopened Monday at 50 percent of capacity and will operate from 1-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays:

Bascom, 1000 S. Bascom Ave.

East San Jose Carnegie, 1102 E. Santa Clara St

Educational Park, 1772 Educational Park Drive

Edenvale, 101 Branham Lane E.

Hillview, 1600 Hopkins Drive

Pearl Avenue, 4270 Pearl Ave.

Seven Trees, 3590 Cas Drive

Vineland, 1450 Blossom Hill Road

The library also started its annual Summer Food program Monday that runs through Aug. 13 and offers free healthy meals for children and teens, ages 2-18, and their families.

Last year, over 5,000 families picked up meals at the four locations the program was offered.

This year, the library has expanded the program to the following seven branch libraries and is available Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.:

Dr. Roberto Cruz - Alum Rock, 3090 Alum Rock Ave.

Edenvale, 101 Branham Lane E.

Educational Park, 1772 Educational Park Drive

Hillview, 1600 Hopkins Drive

Joyce Ellington, 491 E. Empire St.

Tully Community, 880 Tully Road

West Valley, 1243 San Tomas Aquino Road

For more information and details about the Library's reopening, visit www.sjpl.org/reopening.