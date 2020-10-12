Gilroy

Explosion Injures 1, Shuts Down Street in Gilroy

By NBC Bay Area staff

The 1700 block of Mantelli Drive, between Rancho Hills Drive and Learnard Way, in Gilroy is blocked as officials investigate an explosion Monday, police say.

At around 2:20 p.m., the Gilroy Fire Department responded to reports of an explosion and upon arrival, discovered a man with serious injuries.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad is at the scene investigating the incident.

Police say the closure may impact the morning commute and the street may be closed for several days.

