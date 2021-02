Santa Clara Street in San Jose is closed in both directions due to fire, the San Jose Fire Department said.

Via Twitter, the SJFD said firefighters are trying to suppress a fire and that the public should look for alternate routes.

Santa Clara Street is closed between Delmas Street and Hwy 87.

