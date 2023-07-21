Shooting in Gilroy leaves juvenile dead, police say

A shooting in Gilroy Thursday night left a juvenile dead, police announced Friday.

Police believe the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Columbine Court.

The victim, suffering from at least one gunshot wound, was brought to St. Louise Regional Hospital, police said. Hospital staff tried to save the victim, but they did not survive.

The identity of the victim was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gilroy police Detective Cat Fraide at 408-846-0335 or Catalina.Fraide@ci.gilroy.ca.us. People can submit anonymous tips by calling 408-846-0330.